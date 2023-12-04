Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.72

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 101896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Capital World Investors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

