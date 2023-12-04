Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 975,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CATX traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.27. 371,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of 0.21 and a 52-week high of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. The company had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

