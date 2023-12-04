Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 213 ($2.69) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.