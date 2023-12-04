Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 213 ($2.69) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Shares of LON PHLL traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 151.20 ($1.91). 177,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.60 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.