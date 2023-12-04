Petrofac (LON:PFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.60

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 20.82 ($0.26), with a volume of 54315468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.01 ($0.21).

Petrofac Stock Up 22.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. The company has a market capitalization of £108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

In other Petrofac news, insider Tareq Kawash sold 84,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £65,609.70 ($82,871.92). In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 6,828 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.44 ($6,295.87). Also, insider Tareq Kawash sold 84,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £65,609.70 ($82,871.92). Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

