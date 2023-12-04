PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.09. 271,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,298. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,781.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

