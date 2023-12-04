PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.05. 129,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,173. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
