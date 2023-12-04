PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.05. 129,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,173. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

