PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SDHY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.82. 156,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,571. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Get PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.