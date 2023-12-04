PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $68,875.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. 278,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. Analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGTI

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.