Phillippe Lord Sells 7,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,842. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

