Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

