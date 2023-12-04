Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.52

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 1028638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $1,819,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

