Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 4.1%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.07. 112,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 393,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLL

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $485.24 million, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,412 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.