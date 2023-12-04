Pierre Beaudoin Sells 3,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$26,100.00.

Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total value of C$167,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 15,400 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.36, for a total value of C$113,344.00.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

