Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 28,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $231.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.