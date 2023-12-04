Piper Sandler Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $266.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

