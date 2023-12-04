Piper Sandler Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $220.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snowflake by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after buying an additional 623,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 20.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 80,039 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Snowflake by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Snowflake by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,509,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

