Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 874,819 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,760. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

