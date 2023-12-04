Playtech (LON:PTEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Playtech Stock Performance
Playtech stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 420.40 ($5.31). 218,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 640 ($8.08).
About Playtech
