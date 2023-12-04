Playtech (LON:PTEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Playtech Stock Performance

Playtech stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 420.40 ($5.31). 218,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 640 ($8.08).

Get Playtech alerts:

About Playtech

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.