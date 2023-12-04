Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,164 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 367,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 627.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 159,258 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

PLRX stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.