Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 110,152 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Braze were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $56.26 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $321,954.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,705.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $321,954.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,705.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $125,264.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,983 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

