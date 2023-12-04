Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 16,580 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.55 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

