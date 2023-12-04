Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 51,140 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 199.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $362.76 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $372.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.72 and a 200-day moving average of $318.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

