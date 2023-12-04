Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 59,598 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 210.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,598 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $483.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

