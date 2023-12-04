Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 60,363 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.18% of Cognex worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

