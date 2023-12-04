Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 70,580 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,580 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.44% of Flywire worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.71 and a beta of 0.94. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $354,365.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,308,150.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,183 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

