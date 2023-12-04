Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $291,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.