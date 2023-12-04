Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 50,000 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 3.36% of James River Group worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in James River Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 227,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in James River Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $338.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.19. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Truist Financial cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JRVR

About James River Group

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.