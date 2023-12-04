Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in IQVIA by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in IQVIA by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %

IQVIA stock opened at $216.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

