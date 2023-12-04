Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.9% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 215,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77,233 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 109,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

