Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

