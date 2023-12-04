Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $12.07 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,291 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.22% of Envista worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Envista Stock Up 5.3 %

Envista stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

