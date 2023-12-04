Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $31.17 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,848 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $54.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

