Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.41% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $136.81 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

