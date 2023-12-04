Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $10.54 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 380,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

JFrog Stock Down 0.8 %

JFrog stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,200. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

