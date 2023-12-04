Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $18.94 Million in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,942,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 2.15% of Disc Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $11,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 300.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 185,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $4,662,000.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at $84,821,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,555 shares of company stock worth $5,892,891. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.