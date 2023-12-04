Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,853,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.08% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $295.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

