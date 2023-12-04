Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 18,419 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

