Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases Shares of 134,996 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 134,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $238.25 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average is $259.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.