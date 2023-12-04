Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases Shares of 151,450 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,842,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.40% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 726,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 385.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,650. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX stock opened at $196.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.28. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.