Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

