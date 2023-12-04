Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,156 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIO opened at $307.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.