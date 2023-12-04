Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 2.42% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,143.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,143.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIRM opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

