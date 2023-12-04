Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 2,451 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

