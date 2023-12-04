Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 250,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 2.53% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

BCYC stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

