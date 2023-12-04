Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 209,803 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 663.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,803 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of JAKKS Pacific worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 334,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,075. The firm has a market cap of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.43. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $309.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

