Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,290,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Carrols Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 495,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 458,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $437.09 million, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.36. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

