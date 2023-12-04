Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 23,659 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Materion worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MTRN traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.10. 16,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.39. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

