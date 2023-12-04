Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 634,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TASK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 89,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,484. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.43.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

