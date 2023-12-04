Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,227 shares during the period. Bel Fuse makes up approximately 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,476. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

