Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CACI International worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CACI International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CACI International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in CACI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CACI International by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.78. 33,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.02. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $275.79 and a one year high of $359.33. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

